Bring in policy to check Pakistani drones, Punjab FM Harpal Cheema urges Centre

ANI

Chandigarh, July 28

Reacting to Pakistani official's admission that drones are used to smuggle illicit drugs into Indian territory, Punjab Finance Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema urged the Centre to bring a new policy to strengthen the border against the drones and take strict action against Pakistan.

Drones being used to drop drugs: Pak official Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special assistant on defence, Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan, has confirmed that Pakistan-based peddlers were using latest technology to send narcotics to India.

He made the remarks during an interview with senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir in Kasur. He confirmed that recently, on two such occasions, at least 10-kg heroin was tied to each drone and sent across the border. TNS

He said bringing a new policy on drones is the Centre's responsibility and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had raised the issue multiple times.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema said the CM had written to the Centre several times and also met Home Minister Amit Shah that the drugs coming into Punjab were coming from Pakistan through drones. So, I think a new policy should be made and our border should be further strengthened so that no drug can pass through. This is the Centre's responsibility because they have to bring a policy on drones. And the border should be strengthened with modern technologies to equip it against drones.

This comes after a senior official in the Pakistan Government admitted that Pakistani smugglers are using drones to smuggle illicit drugs, mostly heroin, into Indian territory.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Special Assistant on Defence to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, made these remarks to Hamid Mir, a journalist associated with Pakistan's Geo News.

Mir has posted a video on his Twitter handle of the interview with Khan, who is also the Member of the Provincial Assembly representing Kasur City, which borders Punjab.

