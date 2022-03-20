Bringing down pendency top priority, says new AG Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 19

The newly appointed Advocate General for Punjab, Anmol Rattan Singh Sidhu, today said the top priority of his office would be to render effective assistance to the Bench for bringing down pendency of cases before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The emphasis would be on the cases involving life and liberty, widows, retired employees and other senior citizens, with the state as a party to the litigation.

The AG also announced his decision to donate his salary for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts in the state. Sidhu tweeted: “On drug menace — will reach out to such villages and donate my salary as AG for treatment of drug addicts and their rehabilitation. I will start from Maqbool Pura village with the able guidance of Smt Jeevan Jyot Kaur, MLA, Amritsar East.”

Sidhu is the first AG, in recallable past, to announce the donation of his salary for the purpose. His decision to choose Maqbool Pura village is not hard to comprehend. The village has been in the news and discussions, for years now, following the painful and premature deaths of youngsters reportedly due to alcohol and drug abuse.

Talking to The Tribune, Sidhu — who assumed the charge today — said he would soon issue instructions against seeking adjournments in matters involving the state, unless necessitated by compelling circumstances. Clear and to-the-point replies would be placed before the Bench in response to notices issued to the state of petitions. Coordination between government functionaries and state law officers would be ensured for the purpose.

Directions would also be issued to identify cases, such as pension matters, which were squarely covered by a plethora of Supreme Court and High Court judgments. All such matters would be grouped and the Bench would be effectively assisted by the law officers for their early disposal.

Sidhu was designated as a senior advocate in 2007. He was appointed as the Assistant Solicitor General of India in 2008 — a post he held till 2014. He also remained the Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI in the Punjab and Haryana High Court during the period.

He was also elected a member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana for consecutive five terms, 1997 onwards. He became the chairman of the apex regulating body of lawyers in 2001-02. Sidhu also remained the president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association eight times.

