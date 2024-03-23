British Army celebrates Hola Mohalla

London, March 22
The British Army celebrated Hola Mohalla with several British Sikh officers from the Defence Sikh Network organising the annual spring festivities that showcase the spirit of courage, preparation, and readiness.
The festival dates back to the 18th century when it was initiated by Guru Gobind Singh as a celebration of military prowess during which martial skills are honed and exhibited in fierce but well-natured competition.
This year’s British Army Sikh Hola Mohalla event took place at the Ash Ranges in Hampshire, south-east England, on Tuesday and involved traditional games.
