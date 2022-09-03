British delegation headed by Major General to attend 125th anniversary of the epic Battle of Saragarhi

Vijay Mohan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

The 125th anniversary of the epic Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers made their last stand against thousands of Pathans in the North West Frontier Province, is being observed this month in a big way, with a 14-member delegation headed by a woman Major General from the United Kingdom attending the event.

A homage paying ceremony at the Saragarhi Memorial in Ferozepur, honouring descendants of the soldiers, release of a special first day cover and an intra-city ‘Saragarhi march’ within Amritsar and among the events planned.

The delegation from the UK is being led by Maj Gen Celia Jane Harvey, Deputy Commander Field Army. According to the available information, she was commissioned into the Territorial Army section of the Women’s Royal Army Corps in 1987 and is the third female major general in the British Army and the first from the reserve forces.

Apart from Lt Col Wendy Faux, the second senior most member who is also closely associated with the promotion of arts, all other officers and other ranks in the delegation, including women, are persons of Indian origin.

Fought on September 12, 1897 in the Tirah region of North-West Frontier Province then part of British India, the battle is one of eight stories of collective bravery published by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

According to historical excerpts, a detachment of 21 soldiers from 36 Sikh, now 4th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment, while holding a small fortress atop Samana ridge, had made their last stand against 10,000 Pathan tribesmen. Some military historians also claim that there was a 22nd man, a non-combatant who also died in the fight and also that there were lesser number of attackers that originally cited.

Despite overwhelming odds, the soldiers held off repeated enemy attacks on the fortress. The tribals finally set fire to the bushes and shrubs surrounding the post and under the cover of smoke managed to breach the wall. This was followed by fierce hand-to-hand combat.

When the British Parliament heard of the battle, they stood in unison to give an ovation to the defenders of Saragarhi. The story of the heroic deeds of these men was also placed before Queen Victoria. The account was received all over the world with awe and admiration.

All 21 soldiers were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (posthumously) which was then the highest gallantry awards applicable to Indian troops and considered equivalent to the Victoria Cross. The battle is included in school curriculum in Punjab, with Haryana also considering the same.

#Battle of Saragarhi