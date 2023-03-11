British-era airstrip in Ferozepur sold off 'fraudulently'

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, March 10

The historic airstrip situated in the vicinity of the Cantonment here, also known as “Advance Landing Ground (ALG)”, which was used by the Indian Air Force during various Indo-Pakistan wars, has been allegedly sold off to some people in a fraudulent manner in connivance with revenue officials here.

This chunk of land, measuring around 15 acres (118 kanal, 16 marla) at Fattuwala village (khasra number 71), was reportedly a part of 982 acres of the total land acquired earlier by the British regime in 1939 for the use of Royal Air Force during World War II. Even the Indian Air Force used this airstrip during 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars for emergency landings and other purposes.

Now, this ALG is under the “watch and ward” of the Local Military Authorities (LMA) but the operational and administrative control is with the IAF’s Halwara Air Force station.

The land was earlier handed over to Madan Mohan Lal and his brother Tek Chand, who were appointed as the “Crop Manager” by the Union Government in 1964 under a scheme mooted by the then Prime Minister, Lal Bahdur Shastri, to utilise vacant lands belonging to defence forces for cultivation to enhance the food grain production to tide over the food crisis. Later, Madan Mohan Lal executed a General Power of Attorney (GPA) of this land in favour of his sister-in-law Usha Ansal in 1985.

Madan Mohan Lal, who along with the entire family had moved to Delhi, died in 1991 due to which his GPA had technically become invalid. However, Usha Ansal reportedly used the same GPA to sell this land to Dara Singh and his sons Jagir Singh and Mukhtiar Singh along with Manjit Kaur and Surjit Kaur. Later, Dara Singh and others got the mutation (girdawaris) executed in their favour in the revenue record in 2001 in connivance with revenue officials.

Later, the new landowners reportedly started claiming their rights on this land and filed a civil suit for possession in the court which was reportedly decided in their favour by the sessions court, but the matter is still sub judice in the High Court.

In April 2021, the Air Force authorities, wrote to the then Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gurpal Singh Chahal, demanding an inquiry which they termed as a “scam”, claiming that the accused got the “girdawaris” executed in a fraudulent manner and hadbeen asking for the possession of this land which was never with them.

Following the complaint, DC Chahal, asked revenue officials to look into the matter and report within a week, but in vain. On November 11, 2022, Amrit Singh, the then DC instructed revenue officials to appear before the Commissioner Secretariat (Revenue Department) on November 15, 2022, with complete record but the outcome is still awaited.

When contacted, Arvind Prakash, DRO, said the matter was still subjudice, adding that Air Force officials should have filed an appeal once the matter was decided in favour of the other party. He said they would soon find out the correct details in the case and revert.