British Sikh MP Preet Kaur Gill calls for action over hate crimes

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 11

Hate crimes against Sikhs have increased in the UK as per the statistics for 2021-22. An increase of 169 per cent has been reported in hate crimes against Sikhs as compared to the previous year.

Preet Kaur Gill, a British Sikh Member of Parliament of the Opposition Labour Party, has written to UK ministers calling for “urgent action” over a spike in anti-Sikh hate crimes in the country.

In her role as Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Sikhs, Gill has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Communities Secretary Simon Clarke pointing to recent Home Office statistics on hate crimes.

“I am deeply concerned by these new statistics. As many as 301 hate crimes against Sikhs were reported in 2021-22, up from 112 in 2020,” she wrote in her letter posted on her Twitter account.

