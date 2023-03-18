Broad consensus on research, collaboration at summit

Tribune News Service

GS PAUL

Amritsar, March 17

A three-day G20 meeting on education concluded here on Friday with the delegates having broad consensus coordination in providing opportunities at the global level for higher education and efficient vocational training to prepare masses for future.

CM hosts dinner for delegates Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hosted dinner for the delegates of the G20 summit at Gobindgarh Fort on Friday evening. Mann said Punjab was fortunate to have got the opportunity to host these dignitaries. He further said, “I hope that efforts of the state government have delivered desired results and the delegates enjoyed the warm hospitality of Punjab.” Joint PhDs, research degrees We have high hopes for faster collaboration across higher education institutions to create workable solutions to meet the sustainable development goals. There could be joint PhDs and research degrees in collaboration with other countries. K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education

As many as 58 delegates from the G20 countries, guest countries, and invited organisations such as UNICEF participated in the event which began on Wednesday.

They had the opportunity to immerse themselves in Punjab’s culture through various programmes on the sidelines of the meetings. Many delegates visited the Golden Temple on Friday evening.

During the concluding session, it was acknowledged that the need of the hour was for stronger collaboration among the countries in research and innovation, exchange of researchers and students. They also emphasised on the importance of teachers’ training to induce creativity in classroom teaching.

Other priority areas mentioned for joint action were: to provide equal opportunities in pedagogical practices and support to disadvantaged and indigenous communities. They also reached consensus on creating opportunities for vocational education for students so that they can adapt themselves as per the changing demands of the future workplace.

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, said, “We have high hopes for faster collaboration across the higher education institutions to create workable solutions to meet the sustainable development goals. There could be joint PhDs and research degrees with bilateral collaboration with other countries.”

The outcome of the four Education Working Group (EdWG) meetings, scheduled at various places in India, will be essential to draft the final declaration document that would be shared at the concluding ministerial meetings.

“India aims to take the documentation of the EdWG meetings to all higher education institutions to ensure that best practices are implemented at the administrative level and the final compendium brings a great impact on all institutions,” he said.

He also said a single registration mechanism with ‘unique identification’ would be shortly adopted for students in India. “This digital registration will carry the student’s curriculum data and performance right from Class I,” he said.