Brothers’ Suicide Case : Arrest SHO, dismiss two other accused cops: SAD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 9

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today condemned the government for giving time to dismissed inspector Navdeep Singh for getting bail and “destroying evidence” in the Dhillon brothers’ suicide case. Majithia demanded the immediate arrest of Navdeep Singh and the dismissal of other cops involved in the case.

Addressing mediapersons Majithia said it was shocking that over 24 days after the brothers had died by suicide, Navdeep Singh hadn’t been arrested and the two other cops not dismissed.

