BSF: Anti-drone tech a big help in curbing arms, drug smuggling

Amritsar, August 16
Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General, Border Security Force, who visited Attari-Wagah joint checkpost on Independence Day, said smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition through drones from across the border posed a challenge, but they were fully prepared to tackle the situation with a combination of modern technology and manpower.
Always vigilant
On many occasions, anti-social elements failed to collect the consignment dropped through drones due to vigilant BSF men. We have anti-drone technology to track UAVs. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General, BSF
He said the BSF was capable of countering any misadventure from across the border.
The DG said the BSF personnel and anti-drone technology had been playing a major role in thwarting such attempts. “On many occasions, anti-social elements failed to collect the consignment dropped through drones due to the vigilant BSF personnel. We have anti-drone technology to track UAVs,” he said, adding that the BSF has shot down seven drones in the past six months.
He said, “We were able to procure precise information of the miscreants. Several cases have been registered in Punjab.”
The DG revealed that encrypted calls (through apps) were also being tracked.
BSF ADG (Western Command) PV Rama Sastry, DIG Sanjay Gaur and Commandant Jasbir Singh were also present on the occasion. The BSF jawans also exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers.
Meanwhile, the students performed folk dance and Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi enthralled more than 35,000 spectators.
