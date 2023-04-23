BSF apprehends Pak national after he crosses over in Ferozepur sector, sent back

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national after he crossed over into Indian territory in the Ferozepur Sector on Saturday evening. He was later handed over to Pakistani authorities.

“On April 22, a Pakistani national was arrested ahead of the border fence after he had crossed the border near Bhakhara village in Ferozepur district,” a BSF officer said on Sunday.

“During questioning, it was established that the intruder, identified as Hakim Ali, a 75-year-old resident Kasur in Pakistan,had crossed over inadvertently and nothing objectionable found with the individual,” he added.

The thereafter BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and the person was handed over to them on the same day.