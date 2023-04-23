BSF apprehends Pak national after he crosses over in Ferozepur sector, sent back

Chandigarh, April 23
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national after he crossed over into Indian territory in the Ferozepur Sector on Saturday evening. He was later handed over to Pakistani authorities.
“On April 22, a Pakistani national was arrested ahead of the border fence after he had crossed the border near Bhakhara village in Ferozepur district,” a BSF officer said on Sunday.
“During questioning, it was established that the intruder, identified as Hakim Ali, a 75-year-old resident Kasur in Pakistan,had crossed over inadvertently and nothing objectionable found with the individual,” he added.
The thereafter BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and the person was handed over to them on the same day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?
While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...
Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
CM says AAP government is committed to maintain law and orde...
Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal’s detention
NSA Ajit Doval on March 30 discussed heightened pro-Khalista...
'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest
Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...