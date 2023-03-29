BSF downs drone in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

In four separate incidents along the International Border in Punjab, the Border Security Force shot down a drone, apprehended two persons and seized weapons and narcotics.

“During the intervening night of March 27-28, BSF troops detected intrusion by a drone in the Ramtirath area of Amritsar sector. Counter-drone measures were taken and a search operation was launched. The troops arrested two persons along with three packets containing 3.22 kg heroin near Bachiwind village,” a BSF officer said.

On March 28 around 3.13 am, BSF troops sensed the presence of a miscreant ahead of the border fence and heard the sound of something being thrown over the border fence near Natha Singh Wala village in Fazilka district. Troops fired at the miscreant, but he managed to flee. Later, two packets, suspected to contain 2 kg heroin, a Chinese-made pistol, a magazine and eight bullets were found in the area, the officer said.

In the third incident, the BSF troops deployed along the border detected a drone intrusion in the Rajatal Border Outpost area of Amritsar sector on March 27 around 8.30 pm. The drone was fired upon. On Tuesday morning, a drone and a bag were found around 700 m away from the International Border and 350 m from the border fence. A packet containing 2 kg heroin and a torch were found in the bag.

Yet another drone intrusion was noticed near the Attari joint check post on March 27 around 8.20 pm. Troops fired at the drone and during a search in the area, a packet containing 2 kg contraband, suspected to be heroin, was found at Hardo Rattan village on Tuesday morning.

28 drones seized in 3 years: MHA