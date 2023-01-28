BSF exchanges sweets with Pak Rangers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

Celebrating the 74th Republic Day at the Attari-Wagah joint check-post, Border Security Force personnel exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers on Thursday. Sanjay Gaur, DIG, SHQ here, unfurled the national flag at the check-post to mark the occasion. Jasbir Singh, Commandant, 144 Battalion, deputed at the JCP, was also present there.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaur greeted all the officers and troops. He also paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

In the evening, Additional Director General, Western Command, PV Rama Sastry along with IG, Punjab Frontier, Asif Jalal witnessed Beating the Retreat Ceremony.

Students of IIM and Saint Francis School organised cultural programmes at the ceremony. Besides this, a musical performance by noted Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj accompanied by famous Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa mesmerised the spectators.

Earlier in the morning, Jasbir Singh exchanged sweets with his Pakistani counterpart at zero line at the JCP.

The IG, BSF, hoisted the Tricolour at headquarters in Jalandhar. Sweets were distributed among officers and troops. All the BSF units, sectors and establishments celebrated Republic Day with great fervour.