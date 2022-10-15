BSF guns down Pak drone in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 14

Alert jawans of the 73rd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the Shahpur border outpost at the India-Pakistan border falling in the Ramdass area of Ajnala subdivision here in the wee hours of Friday.

Another spotted in Ferozepur BSF jawans of 182nd Battalion spotted a drone near the New Gajniwala border outpost along the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur

They heard a humming sound around 1.20 am and fired several rounds towards the drone’s direction, but in vain

Later, the BSF and the police personnel launched a search op in the area

After hearing the buzzing sound of a drone, BSF jawans fired indiscriminately in the direction after firing three illumination bombs to sight it in the area around 4.35 am. Around 17 rounds were fired by the BSF. The drone was hit during firing and fell into a field of sugarcane at Bhaini Gill village.

During the search, the BSF recovered a quadcopter, DJI Matrice, of 4 kg along with a nylon rope of around 300-m length. “There is one holding and releasing mechanism with this quadcopter. A search operation was underway in the area to find drugs or arms consignment, if any, dropped by the drone,” said BSF officials. The entire area is being searched by BSF and Punjab Police personnel. Intelligence agencies also rushed to the spot for carrying out probe.