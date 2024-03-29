BSF holds public welfare programme

Abohar, March 28
The 66th Battalion of the Border Security Force today organised a function under its civic-action programme at the Government Primary Smart School of Gulaba Bhaini village adjacent to the Indo-Pak border.
BSF’s Abohar Sector DIG Vijay Kumar, along with Commandant Arun Kumar Verma and other officers, provided benches and distributed school bags to the students of village Teja Ruhela, New Hasta Kala and Gulaba Bhaini.
The DIG alerted people to beware of drugs and other material being sent by drones from neighbouring country and motivated them to come forward in strengthening the nation. He also administered an anti-drug oath to all those present on the occasion.
Border Area Development Front president Liladhar Sharma and school headmaster Subhash Chander honoured the guests.
