BSF jawan dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur: A BSF jawan of the 113th Battalion died by suicide near Dharamkot Randhawa village on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Kathua. The Dera Baba Nanak police have sent the body for the post-mortem examination. A police officer said probe was on. TNS

Two die in road mishap

Muktsar: Two persons lost their lives after a car collided with an autorickshaw on the Malout road on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Ghumiara village and Hardeep Kaur of Fakkarsar village. While Amarjit was travelling in the car, Hardeep was commuting in an autorickshaw. Four injured have been admitted to hospitals in Gidderbaha and Bathinda. TNS

Two held with 1 kg of opium

Muktsar: The police claimed to have seized 1 kg of opium from the possession of two persons near Thandewala village. The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh and Yashpal of Patiala. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Neha to represent ED in HC

Chandigarh: High court advocate Neha Awasthi has been engaged as retainer counsel to represent the ED before the HC. A communication from the ED said the authority had conveyed the approval for Awasthi’s fresh engagement for three years. TNS

SAD, BJP leaders join AAP

Chandigarh: AAP got a shot in the arm after several SAD and BJP leaders joined the party on Tuesday. SAD Moga urban chief Prem Chand along with his cadre joined AAP. The BJP’s Baghapurana halqa in charge Gurminderjit Singh Bablu also joined AAP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Gurdaspur #Kathua