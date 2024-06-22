Abohar: BSF jawans celebrate International Yoga Day

Abohar, June 21
The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at BSF Sector Headquarters, Abohar.
Jawans of the 55 Battalion participated in yoga session to promote their physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
DIG Vijay Kumar emphasised on the importance of yoga and said the International Yoga Day unites the people across cultures and promote their well-being.
He added the ancient practice of yoga helps in healing and maintaining inner peace.
The DIG said yoga unites individuals through its values of balance, mindfulness and peace.
Commandant KN Tripathi said this year’s “yoga for self and society” reminds us of yoga’s important role in enhancing more peaceful and harmonious future.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row; jail term, fine upto Rs 10 lakh
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractice...
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea
Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...
Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone
After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment
School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls
2 students are from Class 4 and 5 and 2 from Class 6