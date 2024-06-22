Abohar: BSF jawans celebrate International Yoga Day

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 21

The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at BSF Sector Headquarters, Abohar.

Jawans of the 55 Battalion participated in yoga session to promote their physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

DIG Vijay Kumar emphasised on the importance of yoga and said the International Yoga Day unites the people across cultures and promote their well-being.

He added the ancient practice of yoga helps in healing and maintaining inner peace.

The DIG said yoga unites individuals through its values of balance, mindfulness and peace.

Commandant KN Tripathi said this year’s “yoga for self and society” reminds us of yoga’s important role in enhancing more peaceful and harmonious future.

#Abohar #Border Security Force BSF