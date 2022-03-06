BSF jawans open fire at Pak drone along border

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 5

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans opened fired at a Pakistan drone, which entered into the Indian territory, during the wee hours on Saturday in Anoopgarh sector in Sriganganagar.

Later, a search operation was carried out around pillar number 363 of Binjaur border outpost (BoP), but the wreckage was not found in the Indian territory.

According to sources, the jawans posted at Binjaur BoP noticed a suspicious object coming from across the border at 1.37 am. When the object came near the fence, the jawans reportedly fired 18 rounds. The police were informed around 2.30 am. —