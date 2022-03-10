BSF kills Pak intruder, shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

New Delhi, March 10
A Pakistani “intruder” was shot dead and a drone was brought down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops in separate incidents along the India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab, officials said on Thursday.
The middle-aged man was killed at a forward area in the Amritsar sector when he crossed the border and entered Indian territory on Wednesday evening, they said.
“Troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing an imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, the BSF troops fired upon the intruder in self-defence, killing the Pakistani intruder on the spot,” a BSF spokesperson said.
The border force, in a different action undertaken on Wednesday morning, also shot down a drone near Havelian village in the same sector.
The white quadcopter drone (DJI Phantom 4 model) was neutralised while it was coming from “Pakistan to India”, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2
Leading: AAP 92, Congress 18, SAD 3, BJP 2, Others 2
It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann
Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...
You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann
The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election
These stalwarts fall by the wayside by the AAP tsunami
AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM
Big stalwarts trailing by huge margins shows public contempt...