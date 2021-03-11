BSF man dies of gunshot wound

Fazilka, May 27
A BSF man, identified as Kanpuia Ramalu (30) of Telangana, died of a gunshot wound at the local headquarters today. He was posted in 52 Battalion of the BSF. The victim was stated to be under mental stress.
