BSF nabs 2 near border

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 2

Two persons — Harjinder Pal Singh of Akalgarh in Amritsar district and Lovepreet Singh of Lahian village in Tarn Taran district — were held by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the Kaku Singh Wala border post today.

A preliminary investigation indicated that they were carrying out a recce to find a convenient location for receiving a drug consignment from across the border.

The police said that earlier, three conduits who were reportedly sent by Amritsar-based drug smugglers to collect a consignment of heroin failed in their task as the BSF caught them near the border on Saturday evening.

A case had been registered under the NDPS Act on the report of BSF 34th Bn Company Commander Ram Raj Sandiwal against Jobanjot Singh, Bohad Singh and Angrej Singh.

The accused had allegedly made phone calls to Pak numbers and sent their location to collect the consignment.