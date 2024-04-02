BSF nabs Pakistan national in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Sunday evening.

BSF troops observed a suspicious movement ahead of border fence Roranwala village and cordoned off the area and arrested the person. Upon frisking, two mobile phones, Rs 840 in Pakistani currency of different denominations and a Pakistani national identity card were found from the possession of the person.

After initial questioning of the Pakistani national , the BSF handed over the individual to the Punjab Police for further investigation into the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan