BSF nabs Pakistan national in Amritsar

Chandigarh, April 1
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Sunday evening.
BSF troops observed a suspicious movement ahead of border fence Roranwala village and cordoned off the area and arrested the person. Upon frisking, two mobile phones, Rs 840 in Pakistani currency of different denominations and a Pakistani national identity card were found from the possession of the person.
After initial questioning of the Pakistani national , the BSF handed over the individual to the Punjab Police for further investigation into the matter.
