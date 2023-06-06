BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Two Pakistani nationals who were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Tarn Taran Sector on Monday, were handed over to Pakistan Rangers in the early hours of Tuesday.

On June 5, troops of BSF's Kissan Guard party had apprehended two Pakistan nationals ahead of the border fence, while they had crossed the International Boundary and entered Indian territory near Naushera Dhalla village, a BSF officer said.

They were identified as 25-year-old Sabib Khana, resident of Panchak in Toba Take Singh district of Pakistan and 21-year-old Mohammad Chand, a resident of Shadara Pind near Lahore.

During questioning, it was established that both had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 1000 was recovered from them, the officer added.

The BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a protest on the matter. Thereafter, on June 6 at about 1 am, both the apprehended Pakistani nationals were handed over to the other side on humanitarian grounds.

