BSF recovers 1 kg heroin

Amritsar, May 1
The BSF jawans deployed on “kisan security duty” recovered 1.2-kg heroin from a farmer working in his fields across the fencing on the international border in Amritsar sector today.
The accused has been identified as Dilbag Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan village.
BSF officials said Dilbag, who owns three kanals, crossed the fencing with a tractor and two trailers. Jawans on duty observed him hiding something in his clothes. During his inspection, troops recovered a packet of contraband. As search was intensified, another packet concealed in a cloth lying near the Zero line was recovered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab
The CM tweets celebratory pictures on Twitter
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...