BSF recovers 1 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

The BSF jawans deployed on “kisan security duty” recovered 1.2-kg heroin from a farmer working in his fields across the fencing on the international border in Amritsar sector today.

The accused has been identified as Dilbag Singh, a resident of Hardo Rattan village.

BSF officials said Dilbag, who owns three kanals, crossed the fencing with a tractor and two trailers. Jawans on duty observed him hiding something in his clothes. During his inspection, troops recovered a packet of contraband. As search was intensified, another packet concealed in a cloth lying near the Zero line was recovered.

#BSF