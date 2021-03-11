BSF recovers 3.8 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 30

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 3.87 kg heroin from across the fencing in Amritsar sector.

Ironically, an innovative method was used to conceal the contraband. Eight bricks were found lying abandoned. Observing them minutely, it was found that the bricks had cavities that were stashed with suspected narcotics substance wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. Similarly, some consignment was also hidden in hollow pipes.

A BSF official told said recovery was made on May 28. The “Kisaan Guard Party”, a wing of the BSF patrolling unit, observed some suspicious items lying across the fencing. Two-hollow pumps filled with narcotics were found while a farmer was cultivating his field, said the official.

