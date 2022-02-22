BSF recovers 3 kg heroin in Fazilka

Fazilka, February 21
The Border Security Force claimed to have recovered 3 kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore here today.
The official sources said jawans of the Second Battalion observed some suspicious movement ahead of the barbed fencing near the Bahadar Ke border outpost. As the jawans opened fire, a suspect managed to flee towards Pakistan.
During search, the personnel recovered 3 kg heroin, wrapped in yellow packaging, from the scene.
