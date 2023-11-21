BSF seizes heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar

Chandigarh, November 21
The BSF on Tuesday said it had recovered 565 grams of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone from a field near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district.
Border Security Force troops intercepted the drone on the intervening night of November 20 and 21. They also heard the sound of something dropping on the ground at Mode village, an official said.
During a search, BSF troops recovered a packet wrapped in yellow tape containing 565 grams of heroin, the official said.
The Pakistani drone returned after dropping the packet, according to the BSF.
In a post on X, the BSF said, "In a search operation, based on specific input about drone intrusion, @BSF_Punjab troops seized 565 gms of heroin from the outskirts of the village - Mode, District - Amritsar. The troops swiftly responded to the #drone intrusion, which dropped the contraband before returning back to #Pakistan."
"#AlertBSF troops successfully thwarted yet another attempt by Pakistani smugglers to smuggle drugs into Indian territory," it said.
