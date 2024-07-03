BSF recovers drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds International Border in Amritsar

Chandigarh, June 3
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds of ammunition near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday.
Based upon intelligence inputs, a search operation was launched near Nissoke village, during which the drone with a packet attached to it was found from the paddy fields, a BSF officer said.
"The marking on the ammunition proves it to be made in Pakistan, while the pistols are Glock variants. The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and four illuminating sticks were also attached to it," he added. The drone is a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK quadcopter.
