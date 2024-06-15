BSF seized 100 drones, 130 kg heroin in six months, nabbed 68 smugglers in Amritsar, Tarn Taran sectors

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 14

The frequency of drone intrusions has increased manifold along the International Border as compared to previous years.

In the past six months, the Border Security Force (BSF), along with the Punjab Police, has seized 100 drones with the maximum seizures being made in Amritsar and Tarn Taran sectors. Punjab shares a 533 km-long border with Pakistan.

In 2023, the security forces seized 107 drones. From 2020 to 2022, only 53 drones were recovered, which were used to deliver contraband by Pakistan-based suppliers to their handlers across the fencing in India.

Chinese Drone carrying drugs seized In separate incidents, the BSF recovered a drone and more than 1 kg narcotics in the state on Friday

Jawans seized a Chinese drone along with a packet containing 534 gm heroin near Mari Kambhoke village in Tarn Taran sector in a joint operation with the police

In Amritsar sector, jawans carried out a search operation near Hardo Ratan village and seized a packet containing 550 gm heroin from the fields

Now the smuggling of contraband through drones has became a preferred method for drug traffickers. Earlier, smugglers used PVC pipes to push in drugs, which involved high risk.

Vulnerability mapping by the BSF revealed that majority of seizures were made in the Amritsar and the Tarn Taran sectors.

Talking to The Tribune, Atul Fulzele, IG, BSF pointed out that enhanced number of drone seizures testify the increased capabilities of the BSF to counter the drone threats.

He said the BSF had taken a number of steps, including training of jawans to locate drones by its humming sound, setting up of drone detecting devices and training dogs to nab those who come to retrieve the consignments.

In the past six months, the BSF has also apprehended 89 persons, including 68 drug peddlers, who were handed over to the police for further probe. Remaining were Pakistani intruders who entered into the India territory illegally or inadvertently.

The BSF has also seized 130 kg of heroin and Rs 2.13 crore of drug money, besides 11 weapons of different calibers along with ammunition from Punjab frontier.

Rakesh Kaushal, DIG, Border Range, Punjab Police, said, “In four police districts of the Amritsar border range, 33 drones have been seized since January. Of these, 30 were recovered from Amritsar rural belt alone.” He said the Punjab Police had been working in coordination with the BSF to counter anti-national forces, which push drugs into the India territory to destabilise economy and law and order.

