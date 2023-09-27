BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The Border Security Force seized 1.5kg narcotics dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Tuesday evening.

At about 7.30pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the sound of something being dropped along the border fence near Daoke village, a BSF officer said.

During search, troops recovered three packets of narcotics, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, suspected to be heroin. A purple-coloured polyester bag was also found ahead of the border fence, he added.

On Tuesday morning, the BSF had apprehended a man near the same village and recovered 700 grams on narcotics that had been dropped by a drone in the adjoining fields.

