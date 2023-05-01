BSF seizes 1 kg of drugs in Ferozepur

Chandigarh, April 30
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 1 kg of narcotics near the International Border in Ferozepur sector on Sunday.
On April 30, jawans on area domination duty recovered a packet of suspected heroin near Kilche village in Ferozepur.
On April 29, the BSF had recovered 1.5 kg of narcotics from fields near Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar district. Around 8 kg of narcotics were seized near Kakkar village in Amritsar sector on April 28.
On April 27, the BSF had seized over 2 kg of heroin and opium after shooting down a drone in the same sector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems
Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa
G7 business group endorses India's G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Futur...