BSF seizes 1 kg of drugs in Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 1 kg of narcotics near the International Border in Ferozepur sector on Sunday.

On April 30, jawans on area domination duty recovered a packet of suspected heroin near Kilche village in Ferozepur.

On April 29, the BSF had recovered 1.5 kg of narcotics from fields near Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar district. Around 8 kg of narcotics were seized near Kakkar village in Amritsar sector on April 28.

On April 27, the BSF had seized over 2 kg of heroin and opium after shooting down a drone in the same sector.