BSF seizes 4 packets of narcotics in Punjab’s Ferozepur

New Delhi, April 11
The Border Security Force on Monday claimed to have seized four packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, near the fencing areas at the border in Punjab’s Ferozepur.
Following the recovery on Sunday evening, two farmers and a labourer working in the field at that time were detained.
According to the BSF officials, on a specific input, the troops kept a strict vigil on the activities of farmers working near the border security fence area.
On Sunday evening, the security personnel noticed suspicious activities of two farmers and one labourer working near the border fence. The BSF's ‘Kisan guard party’ promptly acted and frisked them and searched the area.
While searching the area, the troops found a fresh digging mark near a eucalyptus tree and seized four packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin (weighing 1 kg) wrapped in a blue polythene.
The officials said the two farmers and a labourer had been detained for interrogation and the matter is under investigation. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new PM
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan
Khan becomes first premier in country's history to be sent h...
Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased
Says Punjab this year has seen 158 murders till now as again...
Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi
Deputy CLP, working president also in attendance
2 dead in Jharkhand cable car mishap, Air Force rescues 40 tourists
Two cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at the ...