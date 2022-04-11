BSF seizes 4 packets of narcotics in Punjab’s Ferozepur

New Delhi, April 11

The Border Security Force on Monday claimed to have seized four packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, near the fencing areas at the border in Punjab’s Ferozepur.

Following the recovery on Sunday evening, two farmers and a labourer working in the field at that time were detained.

According to the BSF officials, on a specific input, the troops kept a strict vigil on the activities of farmers working near the border security fence area.

On Sunday evening, the security personnel noticed suspicious activities of two farmers and one labourer working near the border fence. The BSF's ‘Kisan guard party’ promptly acted and frisked them and searched the area.

While searching the area, the troops found a fresh digging mark near a eucalyptus tree and seized four packets of contraband items suspected to be heroin (weighing 1 kg) wrapped in a blue polythene.

The officials said the two farmers and a labourer had been detained for interrogation and the matter is under investigation. IANS