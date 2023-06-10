BSF seizes 5 kg drugs in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, June 9
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized over 5 kg of narcotics reportedly dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector in the wee hours of Friday.
BSF personnel deployed in the area heard the buzzing sound of a drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rai village, a BSF officer said. During a search of the area, a big packet wrapped in yellow plastic was found in the fields adjoining the village. It contained five smaller packets, suspected to be heroin, weighing 5.26 kg, he added.
Yesterday, the BSF had seized 2.5 kg heroin in the Tarn Taran Sector that too had been dropped by a drone after intercepting and chasing two bike-borne persons near Mari Kamboke village.
