BSF seizes 5 kg drugs near border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

On a tip-off, BSF troops launched a search operation and seized 5 kg of narcotics near the International Border in Amritsar sector that appeared to have been dropped by a drone.

“On April 22, the BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of Daoke village in Amritsar district,” a BSF official said. During search, the troops found five packets of narcotic substance packed from fields adjoining the village.