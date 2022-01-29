BSF seizes 58 kg heroin

Gurdaspur, January 28
The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans seized 58 kg of heroin (packed in 47 nylon bags) from the Border OutPost (BoP) at Chaunta Wadala near Kalanaur falling in Dera Baba Nanak sector on Friday morning.
Peddler nabbed with opium
Abohar: The police have seized 1.9 kg of opium from a drug peddler. The accused has been identified as Shubham alias Rahul Khatri (24), of Umaidpura Ludhiana near Suratgarh Road, in Sriganganagar. Khatri has been booked under the NDPS Act. OC
A jawan identified as Gyan Singh was injured in the cross firing. Officers said Gyan Singh and his companion F Raju Biswas noticed some activity near the International Border. The jawans challenged the miscreants on the other side of the fence following which Gyan was shot at in the head and hand.
He was recuperating at an Amritsar-based hospital and is said to be out of danger.
The BSF started combing operation of the area and also recovered 1.70 kg of opium and a made in China pistol along with the heroin from the spot.
