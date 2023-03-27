BSF seizes 6kg narcotics dropped by drone in Amritsar sector along with abandoned motorcycle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Border Security Force on Monday seized over 6 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone in the Amritsar sector on Sunday night, along with an abandoned motorcycle.

"On March 26, at about 9.36 pm, BSF troops deployed at the International Border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Toor village in Amritsar district," a BSF officer said.

As per the laid-down drill, the troops acted to intercept the drone by firing at it, he added.

Further, on March 27, during thorough search of the area, BSF troops recovered six packets containing 6.275 kg heroin, inside a bag lying in the fields near the village. A motorcycle, without a number plate was also found nearby.