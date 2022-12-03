BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

Chandigarh, December 3
The Border Security Force foiled another cross-border drug-smuggling attempt on Saturday as it recovered more than 7kg of heroin, which was dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Fazilka district.
The BSF personnel opened fire after noticing the movement of three to four suspects who came to take the consignment, but they managed to flee, it said.
At 12.05am, the troops heard the buzzing sound of the Pakistani drone entering the Indian territory near Churiwala Chusti village. They even fired towards the direction of the drone, which went back to the Pakistani side, the BSF said.
During a search of the area, they found nine packets of heroin, weighing 7.5kg, a pistol, two magazines and 50 rounds of 9mm, it tweeted.
"Vigilant BSF troops once again foiled the nefarious attempt of the anti-national elements to smuggle contraband," it added.
