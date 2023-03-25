BSF seizes 8 kg narcotics along International Border in Amritsar, Tarn Taran sectors

Chandigarh, March 25
In two separate incidents in Punjab, the Border Security Force has seized close to 8 kg of narcotics along the International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
In the first incident, 7 kg of drugs, suspected to be heroin, were seized near Wan village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday morning after troops on border guarding duty spotted suspicious packets lying in the field on the Indian side of the fence, a BSF officer said.
In the second incident, at about 11.30 am, troops spotted a tea container lying in the fields ahead of the border fence, near Bharopal village, in Amritsar district.
On dissecting the container, narcotic substance, suspected to be heroin, weighing 810 gram was found filled inside the cavity of the container, the officer added.
On Friday, the BSF had seized five Glock 9 mm pistols and 91 rounds of ammunition that had been dropped on the Indian side by a drone.
