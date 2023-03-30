BSF seizes 880-gm narcotics along border in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The Border Security Force seized two metal containers carrying about 880 gm of narcotics near the International Border in Amritsar sector on Wednesday.

“On March 29, around 8.50 am, while carrying out “area domination” ahead of the border fence, troops observed two small iron containers lying in the fields near Bharopal village,” a BSF officer said.

On opening both containers, narcotics, suspected to be heroin, was found in the cavity of the containers.

Two small magnets were also found attached with each container to make them stick underneath metallic cavities of tractors or agro-machines permitted to move ahead of the border fence for farming activities, he said. On Tuesday, the BSF had seized about 10 kg of narcotics along with a pistol and arms from different sectors of the border, besides arresting two suspects.

Drone found in Fazilka village

Fazilka: A day after the recovery of 2 kg of heroin and a Chinese pistol in the district, officials of State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka police station, seized a drone lying abandoned in fields at the Kanwawali border village on Wednesday. No narcotics and arms were seized from the area.

Troops fire 55 rounds in Abohar

Abohar: A drone that intruded into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side in the Srikaranpur area was pushed back by the BSF after 55 rounds were fired by the troops on Tuesday night. No suspicious object was found in the border area in a search operation conducted by the BSF on Wednesday.