BSF seizes arms and ammunition dropped by drone in Gurdaspur sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The Border Security Force has seized five pistols and ammunition dropped by a drone in the Gurdaspur sector during the wee hours of Friday.

"On March 24, at about 2.28 am, BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in area of Metla near Gurdaspur detected a drone infiltrating into the Indian territory from Pakistan," a BSF officer said.

Troops fired upon the rogue drone. During search operations, the BSF troops recovered a packet dropped through the drone.

It contained five pistols, 10 magazines and 71 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Another 20 rounds with .311 imprinted on them were also recovered.