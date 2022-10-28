BSF seizes cache of arms and ammunition in Punjab's Ferozepur sector

Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, October 28
The troops belonging to 136 Battalion of the BSF seized a cache of arms and ammunition in this sector.
According to information, the BSF troops on patrol duty near border outpost Jagdish found a bag near the zero line along the Indo-Pakistan border. During the search of this bag, three AK assault rifles with six magazines, three mini AK-47 rifles with five magazines, three pistols (Beretta) with six empty magazines along with 200 live rounds were found.
The bag was found from an arean in the alignment of border pillar number no 192/13 along the border.
Later, an FIR under the Arms Act was registered against unidentified people at State Special Operation Cell in Fazilka.
