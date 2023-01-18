BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

PTI

New Delhi/Gurdaspur, January 18

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a cache of weapons and ammunition possibly dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the BSF troops heard the humming sound of a "suspected drone coming from Pakistan" in the Uncha Takala frontier village area of Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of January 17 and 18.

The BSF party fired towards the direction of the suspected drone and heard the sound of something being dropped to the ground, he said.

A search of the area, which is an agricultural field, led to the recovery of a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullets, the spokesperson said.

#Border Security Force BSF #China #Gurdaspur