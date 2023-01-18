New Delhi/Gurdaspur, January 18
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a cache of weapons and ammunition possibly dropped by a Pakistani drone along the international border in Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said the BSF troops heard the humming sound of a "suspected drone coming from Pakistan" in the Uncha Takala frontier village area of Gurdaspur district on the intervening night of January 17 and 18.
The BSF party fired towards the direction of the suspected drone and heard the sound of something being dropped to the ground, he said.
A search of the area, which is an agricultural field, led to the recovery of a packet containing four China-made pistols, eight magazines and 47 bullets, the spokesperson said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm
Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY C...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it
Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...
Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter in Jammu
Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra, has been appoi...