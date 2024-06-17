BSF seizes drone, drugs, pistol in Amritsar border village

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

In separate incidents over the past 24 hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a pistol, a few bullets, Chinese drone and a packet of narcotics along the International Border in Punjab.

On the morning of June 16, the BSF carried out a search operation in the fields near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar sector after receiving a tip-off, during which a packet containing the body of a pistol and five rounds of 7.62 mm calibre were found.

The previous night, the BSF jawans intercepted a drone in the same area. The drone was later recovered near the village along with a packet containing 550 gm heroin.

