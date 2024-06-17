BSF seizes drone, drugs, pistol in Amritsar border village

Chandigarh, June 16
In separate incidents over the past 24 hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a pistol, a few bullets, Chinese drone and a packet of narcotics along the International Border in Punjab.
On the morning of June 16, the BSF carried out a search operation in the fields near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar sector after receiving a tip-off, during which a packet containing the body of a pistol and five rounds of 7.62 mm calibre were found.
The previous night, the BSF jawans intercepted a drone in the same area. The drone was later recovered near the village along with a packet containing 550 gm heroin.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Amit Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
Forces adopt multi-pronged strategy to counter threat ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Search operations continue | Perpetrators of Doda, Reasi ter...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP