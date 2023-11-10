BSF seizes drone from house near border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 10

The Border Security Force seized a broken drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran sector on Friday morning.

Based on specific information, a search operation was launched at Naushera Dhalla village. The drone, a China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter, was found in the compound of a house in the village.

