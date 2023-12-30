BSF seizes drone near IB in Tarn Taran sector

ANI

tarn taran, december 29

In a joint operation with Punjab police, Border Security Force personnel recovered a drone, an official statement said on Friday.

The BSF said the recovered drone is a quadcopter recovered from the Taran Taran district of Punjab. According to the statement, on December 29, a joint operation was launched by BSF and Punjab police following specific information regarding the presence of a drone on the outskirts of village Pallopati.

"During the search operation, at about 11:30 am, troops recovered a drone from the farming field adjacent to Village Pallopati," the BSF statement added.

"The recovered drone is a quadcopter (model: DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)," it added.

Earlier, another Pakistani drone was recovered with the joint efforts of the BSF and Punjab Police.

An official statement said on Thursday that a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics was recovered from Amritsar in a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police. "Pakistani drone recovered by BSF and Punjab Police. On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab troops and @AmritsarRPolice launched a joint search operation," said BSF in a statement earlier on X.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran