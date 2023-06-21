BSF seizes narcotics near border fence in Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, June 21
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 500 grams of narcotics neas the International Border in Ferozepur sector on Wednesday morning.
On June 21, at about 6.45 am, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence, BSF troops observed suspicious footmarks along the border, a BSF officer said.
During search, BSF troops found 14 small packets wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, suspected to contain heroin, from a 'bumbi' ahead of the border fence, he added.
