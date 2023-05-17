BSF seizes 15 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 15 kg of narcotics after shooting at a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector in the early hours of Tuesday.

"A rogue drone from Pakistan violated the Indian airspace and was intercepted by BSF troops by shooting at it," a BSF officer said.

During search of the area, two big packets, weighing 15.5 kg, suspected to contain heroin, were recovered near Kakkar village in Amritsar district, he added.

Further search of the nearby areas is under way.

Meanwhile, the BSF is holding a joint meeting with senior Punjab Police officials in Amritsar on Wednesday to discuss various issues pertaining to border management and internal security.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan