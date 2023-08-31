BSF seizes over 6 kg narcotics in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

The BSF seized over 6 kg narcotics hidden inside a battery near the International Border in the Gurdaspur Sector on Tuesday evening.

The seizure was made during a search operation by troops near Dostpur village. Six packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, weighing 6.3 kg, and one packet of suspected opium, weighing 70 gm, concealed inside a 12-volt battery were seized, a BSF official said.

In another haul, the BSF has seized 2.6 kg narcotics, believed to be dropped by a drone, near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Wednesday evening.

A search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Ranian village. At about 6.10 PM, troops recovered a red polythene packet containing five plastic bottles filled with narcotics suspected to be heroin from the fields adjacent to the village.

#Border Security Force BSF #Gurdaspur