BSF seizes over 6 kg narcotics in Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, August 30
The BSF seized over 6 kg narcotics hidden inside a battery near the International Border in the Gurdaspur Sector on Tuesday evening.
The seizure was made during a search operation by troops near Dostpur village. Six packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, weighing 6.3 kg, and one packet of suspected opium, weighing 70 gm, concealed inside a 12-volt battery were seized, a BSF official said.
In another haul, the BSF has seized 2.6 kg narcotics, believed to be dropped by a drone, near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Wednesday evening.
A search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Ranian village. At about 6.10 PM, troops recovered a red polythene packet containing five plastic bottles filled with narcotics suspected to be heroin from the fields adjacent to the village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months