BSF shoots dead Pakistani youth who intrudes into Indian territory in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector

Moga, February 3
A Pakistani youth was shot dead by the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) as he intruded into the Indian territory crossing over the international border in Ferozepur sector on Wednesday night, a BSF spokesman said.
The spokesman said the incident took place at border observation post KS Wala, adding that the troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead in an aggressive manner. The BSF troops fired on the intruder in self-defence killing him on the spot.
In the morning, the BSF troops launched a search of the area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector
The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...
Supreme Court refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5
Says interfering in the examination process just 48 hours be...
China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash
The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...
On Rahul Gandhi's China-Pak nexus remark, US says they value ties with Pakistan
Says don't endorse Congress leader's comments