BSF shoots dead Pakistani youth who intrudes into Indian territory in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 3

A Pakistani youth was shot dead by the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) as he intruded into the Indian territory crossing over the international border in Ferozepur sector on Wednesday night, a BSF spokesman said.

The spokesman said the incident took place at border observation post KS Wala, adding that the troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead in an aggressive manner. The BSF troops fired on the intruder in self-defence killing him on the spot.

In the morning, the BSF troops launched a search of the area.

