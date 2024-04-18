BSF shoots down drone carrying 2.5 kg heroin in Sriganganagar

Abohar, April 17
A drone was gunned down by the troops in Sriganganagar sector yesterday between BSF’s Sakhi and Nemichand border. The drone and heroin packets were found lying near a cowshed in Chak 23-KD village today.
Sources said three packets were found tied to the drone, containing a total of about 2.5 kg heroin. The recovered heroin is worth crores of rupees in the international market. In the last one month, this is the third incident of heroin smuggling by Pakistani smugglers through drones. BSF has handed over the case to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
BSF claimed that the drone fell down after being hit during the firing.
BSF Battalion Commandant Prabhakar Singh, G-Branch Inspector Sunil Kumar, Inspector Kamlesh Kumar, Company Commander (Acting) Inspector Akhilesh Kumar Rai reached the spot.
A search operation was conducted in the surrounding area but no other suspicious object was found anywhere.
