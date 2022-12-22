BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

PTI

New Delhi/Amritsar, December 22

A drone that entered India from Pakistan has been shot down near the international border in Punjab by the Border Security Force (BSF), an officer said on Thursday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed by firing at 8pm on Wednesday near the Harbhajan border post in Tarn Taran district.

BSF troops fired "heavily" taking aim at the drone. It was found lying in a farmland on Thursday morning when a search of the area was conducted, a BSF spokesperson said.

The search is continuing to find if the drone dropped any consignment, he said.